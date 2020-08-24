Regaining your Privacy #1470

Podcast

Today I start highlighting articles on how to regain your privacy in the digital world. As these types of articles are surfaced I will share with you ways to start regaining control of your digital footprint. Also tonight I will be linking to several of the conspiracy theories we have been presenting

Conspiracy Theory
Airplanes do not use Jet Fuel
Finland does not exist
Eight Russian Urban Legends.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor: 5 Best Godaddy Promo Codes
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider

Show Notes:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.