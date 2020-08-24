Regaining your Privacy #1470

Today I start highlighting articles on how to regain your privacy in the digital world. As these types of articles are surfaced I will share with you ways to start regaining control of your digital footprint. Also tonight I will be linking to several of the conspiracy theories we have been presenting
Conspiracy Theory
–Airplanes do not use Jet Fuel
–Finland does not exist
–Eight Russian Urban Legends.
Show Notes:
- T-Mobile Money
- Mark Zuckerberg reportedly warned Trump about the rise of TikTok
- What’s coming to HBO Max
- NASA isn’t worried about a pre-election asteroid
- SpaceX to attempt to rare-on-shore Falcon 9 rocket landing
- US Army tests out robot-human buddy teams
- Tesla wants to use motion sensors to keep kids out of hot cars
- Samsung Week
- Best Chromebooks
- Taco Bell store of tomorrow
- Apple reportedly reopening US stores
- Windows 95 is 25 years old today
- Apple apologizes to WordPress
- Foxconn reportedly considers new Mexico factory
- Tim Cook has now led Apple for nine years
- Amazon Go may come to Whole Foods
- Facebook blocks access to group criticizing Thailand King
- TikTok sues the US goverment
- Zoom went down and now it’s fixed
- Audible has a new, cheaper plan
- Bose appoints its first female CEO
- How to stop Google Maps from storing your location
- Polaroid Hi-Print
- Microsoft backs Epic
- Twitter hides another Trump tweet
- Apple is opening its first “floating” store
- Colorado startup dreaming up a return to supersonic flight
