Section 230 #1450

Tonight I break down Section 230 of the CDA which I am sure half the planet is going crazy over today as they have no clue what it is, how it has let the Internet grow, and why Twitter may have really screwed up regardless of what you think of the president. Sadly there is wide support on both sides of the aisle to rein in 203 abuse. You simply cannot have it both ways. Plus I discuss how I almost electrocuted myself last weekend.

