Section 230 #1450

Tonight I break down Section 230 of the CDA which I am sure half the planet is going crazy over today as they have no clue what it is, how it has let the Internet grow, and why Twitter may have really screwed up regardless of what you think of the president. Sadly there is wide support on both sides of the aisle to rein in 203 abuse. You simply cannot have it both ways. Plus I discuss how I almost electrocuted myself last weekend.
Show Notes:
- Brave builds privacy-focused video chat right in the browser
- Google adds anxiety self-assessment to search
- Uber says 158,000 drivers will lose work
- Chrome OS 83
- Windows 2020 update and it’s features
- A giant comet spotted in 2017 is still heading to Earth
- This custom webcam where you take Zoom calls from the couch
- Apple wants AI to make its products smarter
- Amazon.com was briefly down
- Amazon to offer permanent roles to 70% of new hires
- Nuro will test autonomous prescription delivery for CVS
- Qualcomm’s first Wi-Fi 6E chips
- Hulu is testing watch parties
- Facebook will verify identities
- G Suite users can make Google Voice calls inside Gmail
- Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey disagree
- Trump may punish Google, Facebook, and Twitter
- Arizona sues Google
- Boeing brings back the 737 Max but there is also layoffs
- Amazon won’t support HBO Max
- iPhone 12 could be launching this November
- Jeff Bezos says no workers were fired for speaking out