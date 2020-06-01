Congrats to SpaceX #1451

Big congrats to SpaceX for a successful launch of Demo 2 in getting America back in the manned space lift business. It was a spectacular launch and then rendezvous with the Internation Space Station. Great job on capturing the flag and handily beating Boeing. Lot’s to talk about today and some good feedback from the last show. Stay safe in your communities everyone.
Your show support at this time is doubly appreciated as we had a pretty tough month. I hope you will consider a monthly insider donation and or a one-time annual donation.
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes::
- Tech giants pledge funds to fight racial injustice
- Smartphone sales drop 20% so far this year
- NASA’s SpaceX astronauts to bring back a special flag
- What is an ARM processor?
- The 4 best tools to manage your MP3 music collection
- Italy’s “Immuni” contract tracing app
- Samsungs rotating mobile-friendly tv for $1,999.00
- Facebook employees walkout
- Apple doubles the price for entry-level Macbook Pro
- Uber, Lyft, Doordash suspend operations
- 54% of Americans agree with adding fact-checking labels
- Samsung launches Access
- T-Mobile offers 5G in all 50 states
- Google’s advanced hacking protection to Nest devices
- Sony postpones PS5 event
- How to scan documents with your phone
- Apple releases iOS 13.5.1
- Honda is donating 130,000 face shields
- What’s new on Netflix
- Twitter, Redditt file in support of lawsuit challenging US govt.
- How your smartwatch can help you track COVID-19 symptoms
- Microsoft cuts dozens of staff
- Apple paid a researcher $100,000 for reporting a flaw