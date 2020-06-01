Congrats to SpaceX #1451

Big congrats to SpaceX for a successful launch of Demo 2 in getting America back in the manned space lift business. It was a spectacular launch and then rendezvous with the Internation Space Station. Great job on capturing the flag and handily beating Boeing. Lot’s to talk about today and some good feedback from the last show. Stay safe in your communities everyone.

Your show support at this time is doubly appreciated as we had a pretty tough month. I hope you will consider a monthly insider donation and or a one-time annual donation.

*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes::