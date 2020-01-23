Sonos Yields on Bricking #1420

Sonos Yields on Bricking devices after the Sonos owners community screamed bloody murder. It’s nice to see that they realized they made a bad decision and will work to bridge new and old devices. Instead of forcing folks to upgrade and then bricking their devices that they spent good money on. People do not like this kind of bad behavior. Lots happening here and we have the chance to expand the studios here but we need 200 listeners to step up to $25 per month support for 2 years.

Show Notes:

 

