Sonos Yields on Bricking #1420

Sonos Yields on Bricking devices after the Sonos owners community screamed bloody murder. It’s nice to see that they realized they made a bad decision and will work to bridge new and old devices. Instead of forcing folks to upgrade and then bricking their devices that they spent good money on. People do not like this kind of bad behavior. Lots happening here and we have the chance to expand the studios here but we need 200 listeners to step up to $25 per month support for 2 years.
Show Notes:
- DARPA scraps XS-1 military space plane project
- Verizon is launching a credit card
- Huawei may power British 5G
- FCC shuts out New York out of $20 billion broadband fund
- Boston Dynamics CEO replaced
- Apple says losing Lightning port will create waste
- Comcast plans price hikes
- DirecTV races to decommission broken Boeing satellite
- Switzerland’s drone delivery program
- Uber is bringing its self-driving cars to Washington D.C.
- Tech companies are “too big”
- CenturyLink and Frontier took FCC cash
- The Doomsday Clock
- Sonos CEO apologizes
- Mac users are getting bombarded by unsophisticated malware
- Verizon has a “privacy-focused” search engine
- Waymo expands its autonomous big rig tests
- Hapless “AWS engineer” spilled customer passwords
- Apple Watch Connected program
- Major health records company fights federal rules
- The Jeff Bezos Hack
- Department of Energy will invest $300 million
- DHS issues an alert
- 23andMe lays off 100 workers
- Business Office 365 switches from Chrome to Bing
- Intel 4Q
- Elon Musk is a genius
- Star Wars actors discover what’s it’s like to be NASA astronauts