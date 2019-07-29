Sprint – T-Mobile DOJ Green Light #1385

Podcast

Sprint – T-Mobile finally gets the green light from the Department of Justice. So we will see how long it now takes for the deal to close as they are battling a number of state attorney generals as well. I am down in Columbus today with a busy schedule ahead. More details on the show.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$4.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast

Show Notes:

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.