Sprint – T-Mobile DOJ Green Light #1385

Sprint – T-Mobile finally gets the green light from the Department of Justice. So we will see how long it now takes for the deal to close as they are battling a number of state attorney generals as well. I am down in Columbus today with a busy schedule ahead. More details on the show.
Show Notes:
- Google Doodle celebrates diplomat
- AT&T scores $984 million contract with DOJ
- How to recover deleted files with free software
- Here are the best robot vacuums
- Waze Carpool
- CBS strikes deal with Altice
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture 40 years later
- NASA planet-hunter
- T-Mobile merger, how will it affect your phone bill
- AI is getting more in touch with your emotions
- LAPD data breach exposes personal data
- 2 active meteor showers are coming
- Hulu Originals are coming to Delta
- NASA seeks to break the “tyranny of launch”
- Privacy group asks court to reconsider FTC deal
- A lunar spacesuit ready for NASA 2024 mission
- 200 million devices vulnerable to remote takeover
- United Airlines to use biometric security clearance
- Lyft COO is leaving the company
- Amazon is partnering with law enforcement agencies
- Comcast customers can now play Amazon Music
- Surescripts illegally gave it’s data to PillPack
- Tokyo 2020 Olympic Medals
- What 5G can do for you
- Websites using Facebook “Like” button are liable
- FAA allows hobbyist drone pilots to get approvals
- Tech companies are petitioning the FCC
- Our smartphones might be making us fat
