Facebook 5 Billion Dollar Privacy Fine #1384

Podcast

Facebook has been hammered with a 5 billion dollar privacy violation fine. The biggest fine for Privacy violations in US history. It is a historic amount and some think it was not enough. What say you. Back in the Michigan studio for one show then back to Columbus next week. We are on the countdown now to 1400 shows. With my consistency in not taking many shows of this year, we will likely hit 1400 around the first week of October based on my crazy travel schedule that is ahead.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$4.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast

Show Notes:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.