Meta’s Censorship Deal with China #1805

A shocking new whistleblower complaint reveals that Meta, formerly Facebook, went to extreme lengths to gain access to the Chinese market, even agreeing to censorship demands from the Chinese Communist Party. According to former global policy director Sarah Wynn-Williams, the company developed a censorship system, suppressed dissident voices, and planned to allow the CCP to oversee content moderation. The complaint, filed with the SEC, accuses Meta of misleading investors and regulators about its China dealings. We dive into the explosive allegations and what they mean for the future of Big Tech and global free speech.

-Thinking of buying a Starlink? Use my link to support the show.

-I am introducing Distil Union as a new sponsor of the show’s promo code, GeekNews. Check out their fantastic line of products and services focused on the fellas of the show or ladies if you are looking for that unique Valentine’s gift.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central’s Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

New YouTube Channel – Beyond the Office

Full Summary:

In this podcast episode titled “Meta’s Censorship Deal with China,” host Todd Cochrane dives into a shocking whistleblower complaint regarding Meta, formerly Facebook. The complaint reveals that Meta allegedly went to extreme lengths to access the Chinese market, including agreeing to censorship demands from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). According to the former global policy director, Sarah Wynne-Williams, the company created a censorship system that suppressed dissident voices and allowed the CCP to oversee content moderation. The complaint also accuses Meta of misleading investors and regulators about its dealings in China.

Todd expresses his disbelief at the extent of Meta’s willingness to cooperate with the Chinese government, referencing a Washington Post report that outlines how Meta had been working closely with the CCP for many years. He highlights how Meta was prepared to grant the Chinese government access to user data in exchange for the ability to operate in China, which he finds deeply disturbing.

He discusses broader implications, suggesting that content creators should consider podcasting as a medium less affected by censorship than platforms like YouTube and Facebook. Todd mentions the alarming trend of YouTube down-ranking content critical of China while promoting a positive image of the country through sponsored content, raising concerns about global free speech.

After discussing the main story, Todd introduces the rest of the episode, emphasizing the importance of listeners subscribing to the podcast to ensure they receive unfettered content delivery. He acknowledges the show’s sponsor, GoDaddy, and details the exclusive deals they offer.

The episode then covers additional news stories, including a cybersecurity issue related to Chinese-made Bluetooth chips that could be exploited through hidden commands and a significant cyberattack affecting the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Additionally, he discusses Chase’s new policy to block certain Zelle transactions believed to originate from social media scams and highlights the stock downturn for major tech companies, including Tesla, Nvidia, and Meta, amid market uncertainties.

Todd also touches on a mandatory recall of Google’s Pixel 4A due to battery overheating, debates the ongoing discussion around Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and its implications for content moderation, and shares thoughts on Apple’s AI developments.

As the episode wraps up, Todd mentions various tech-related topics such as a new Mario Lego set, Chromecast bugs, and a significant Oracle outage impacting US federal health records. He invites listeners to reach out via email and underscores the importance of staying informed in the rapidly evolving tech landscape, particularly regarding censorship and digital privacy.

The episode concludes with a reminder for listeners to consider supporting the podcast through various donation methods. It reiterates the importance of podcasting as a platform for free expression in an increasingly censored media environment. Todd thanks the audience for tuning in and signing off, promising to return for another podcast edition shortly.