Celebrating 1800 Episodes of Geek News Central #1800

In the 1800th episode of Geek News Central, host Todd Cochrane marks a major milestone by reflecting on the evolution of podcasting and the show’s journey over two decades. He dives into 30 major tech stories, including AI industry shakeups, Tesla protests, TikTok’s legal troubles, and Meta’s latest innovations. With a mix of personal anecdotes and industry insights, Todd celebrates the dedication of listeners and sponsors while looking ahead to the future of the podcast.

Todd opens the episode by welcoming listeners and discussing a significant shakeup in the AI industry involving Anthropic’s resistance against a proposed US government ban on Google’s investments in AI startups, questioning whether this move would reshape the competitive landscape or hinder innovation. He thanks GoDaddy, the podcast’s long-term sponsor, and expresses gratitude to listeners who have supported the show throughout its 1800 episodes. He encourages listeners to engage with the show via various platforms and mentions the opportunity to become a GNC insider.

As he reflects on the show’s journey, Todd shares milestone statistics such as eight thousand six hundred hours of production and two thousand plus hours of content, emphasizing the dedication of both hosts and listeners over twenty years. He recounts his experiences from running a bulletin board system in the late ’80s to the early days of *Geek News Central*, including the initial challenges and breakthroughs, such as launching the podcast in the early 2000s and forming partnerships with key sponsors.

Todd then transitions into discussing recent tech news, highlighting various topics, including Anthropic’s concerns regarding its market value if Google’s involvement is restricted, protests surrounding Tesla in the US, TikTok’s uncertain future amidst legal challenges, and Meta’s extensive subsea cable project.

He also shares updates on various tech and cybersecurity issues, like Google’s earthquake alerts in Brazil, which caused confusion and ongoing discussions about net neutrality in the US. Other notable stories include updates on NASA and its new astronaut nominee with a disability, the potential impact of Zelle payment restrictions due to scams, and news about Apple enhancing its Maps app with business listings.

Throughout the episode, Todd mixes personal anecdotes with industry insights, emphasizing the importance of continued listener support and expressing appreciation for their commitment to the show. As the episode wraps up, he reiterates the significance of the milestone and anticipates reaching 1900 episodes, encouraging listeners to continue engaging with the content and supporting the podcast.

In conclusion, Todd expresses his gratitude for the community surrounding *Geek News Central* and invites listeners to stay tuned for future episodes.