Bitcoin Hits Record High of $85K #1778

Bitcoin has surged to a record high of $85,000, adding nearly $20,000 in just a week following the U.S. elections. As cryptocurrencies gain momentum, major tech stocks like Apple, NVIDIA, and Amazon lag, with only Tesla showing growth thanks to its Bitcoin holdings. Gold also saw a decline, suggesting a potential shift from traditional assets to digital currency. Additionally, the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF showed strong inflows, underscoring the renewed investor interest in Bitcoin as the market anticipates Donald Trump’s presidency, which has emphasized pro-crypto policies.

Full Summary:

In this episode of Geek News Central, host Todd Cochrane covers a series of tech and financial news, with Bitcoin reaching a record high of $85,000 as the focal point. Cochrane begins by detailing Bitcoin’s surge, attributing the price increase to recent U.S. elections and anticipating Donald Trump’s pro-crypto presidency policies. He discusses the broader impact on the market, noting how major tech stocks like Apple, NVIDIA, and Amazon are lagging while Tesla shows growth due to its Bitcoin holdings. Additionally, Cochrane mentions the decline in gold prices and strong inflows into the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF.

Following the market updates, Cochrane gives a shoutout to the show’s sponsor, GoDaddy, mentioning special deals and discounts available on their website. This highlights GoDaddy’s continued support for the podcast. He discusses various tech issues and updates, referencing personal experiences and suggestions for using modern podcast apps that enhance live streaming experiences.

Throughout the episode, Cochrane infuses personal anecdotes, including his insights about Bitcoin investment strategies and encounters with enthusiastic Bitcoin investors in the Philippines. He also reflects on the practical challenges of remote podcasting and his plans to continue broadcasting remotely through the holiday season.

The episode includes discussions on other current events and technological innovations, such as concerns about artificial intelligence limitations and future AR glasses’ potential applications for Amazon delivery drivers. Furthermore, Cochrane highlights Google’s contributions to veterans, shares intriguing news about free national veteran small business summits, and responds to audience comments live.

Towards the end, the focus shifts to listener contributions and support, with Cochrane acknowledging donations and encouraging ongoing audience engagement. He wraps up the episode by delving into various tech and global news, including congressional hearings on UFOs, robotic advancements in surgery, and new product announcements like the Google Pixel 8a sale.

Cochrane closes the episode by thanking the listeners for their support and participation, reminding them of the various ways they can stay connected with and contribute to Geek News Central.