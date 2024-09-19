The Dark Side of Social Media Surveillance: An FTC Report #1767

A sweeping new study from the FTC has exposed the vast surveillance practices of major social media and streaming platforms. From tracking user data to sharing it without proper safeguards, the findings are troubling – and what’s worse, children and teens are deeply affected. In this podcast episode, I’ll explain how these companies collect your data, why privacy protections are failing, and what changes the FTC recommends to address these serious concerns.

In this episode of Geek News Central, episode 1767, hosted by Todd Cochrane, the primary discussion revolves around a new FTC study that has exposed extensive surveillance practices by major social media and streaming platforms. Todd starts the episode by outlining how these platforms have been tracking user data and sharing it without robust safeguards. He emphasizes the negative impact of these practices, particularly on children and teens, and discusses the FTC’s recommendations for addressing these privacy concerns.

Todd then thanks the episode’s sponsor, GoDaddy, for highlighting the special deals and discounts available through Geek News Central’s partnership. He expresses gratitude towards the listeners and invites them to engage with the podcast through various platforms.

Segueing into personal updates, Todd talks about his hectic schedule, the updates he is making in his studio, and plans for future podcast episodes, including the upcoming 20th anniversary of the Geek News Central podcast.

As the episode progresses, Todd delves into various news stories and topics. He discusses the implications of foreign entities amplifying local sentiments on social media to sway elections, the introduction of Google TV’s new free channels, the utility of iOS’s Passkeys, and the potential threats from tracking pixels in online advertising.

The episode also covers legislative movements to improve children’s online safety, updates from hacking incidents involving high-profile companies, and new online privacy and data security developments from big tech firms like LinkedIn.

Towards the end of the episode, Todd encourages listener interaction through email and social platforms, reiterates support for the podcast through various subscriptions, and wraps up by thanking everyone for their participation and teasing the next episode’s content.

Throughout the podcast, Todd engages the audience with tech news, personal anecdotes, and listener call-to-actions, maintaining a conversational and informative tone.