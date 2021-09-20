Senate calls on FTC to Protect Consumer Privacy #1555

Democrats in the Senate have sent the FTC a request to make rules to protect consumer privacy seeing they have failed to get any type of legislation passed in recent history. I am of the opinion that anything the FTC or FCC does will result in an epic court battle that they will likely lose. There needs to be trust legislation to bring consumer privacy back into alignment.
Show Notes:
- 2023 Cadillac sells out
- Augmented reality spiders
- Tesla is “irresponsible”
- Epik data breach
- Leaked Surface Pro 8 specs
- Scammers allegedly earned $195,000 referring fake drivers
- Elon Musk taunts Biden
- Senate Democrats call on FTC
- Jeff Bezos meeting with UK Prime Minister
- Twitter will pay over $800 million
- Apple delays under-display Touch ID for iPhone to 2023
- iOS 15 is now available
- Amazon has doubled sponsored product ads
- Amazon will hold a hardware event
- Is Honor smartphones a national security threat?
- GM restarts production of Bolt EV batteries
- #Emmysowhite
- Google reportedly has a second foldable in the works
- SpaceX Inspiration4
- Surface Duo passes the FCC
- Netflix and Apple TV+ clean up at the Emmys
- DoorDash expands alcohol delivery
- The App Store is the Games Store
- Chip glut might start in 2023
- Ikea’s new $40 wireless charging pad
- Amazon leaks updated Kindle Paperwhite devices
- Roku debuts new streaming stick 4k bundles
