Senate calls on FTC to Protect Consumer Privacy #1555

Democrats in the Senate have sent the FTC a request to make rules to protect consumer privacy seeing they have failed to get any type of legislation passed in recent history. I am of the opinion that anything the FTC or FCC does will result in an epic court battle that they will likely lose. There needs to be trust legislation to bring consumer privacy back into alignment.

Show Notes: