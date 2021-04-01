Big Tech killed Arizona App Legislation #1517

Big Tech primarily Google hired nearly all the lobbyist in Arizona to pressure the legislature to not vote on a bill that would have caused both Apple and Google to lose revenue in that app developers would have been able to use third party payment processing systems bypassing the toll Google and Apple apply on those purchases.

Become an Insider today to get access to this very private, very personal show that will give you complete behind-the-scenes access to yours truly.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: