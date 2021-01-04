Slack’s 2021 massive outage #1497

Podcast

Slack started 2021 1st major workday with a major outage disrupting remote workers globally. Nice kickoff to 2021. We will soon be celebrating the 1500th episode of this podcast and that will be a major milestone for any podcast in existence today.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor: 5 Best Godaddy Promo Codes
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider

Show Notes:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.