Slack’s 2021 massive outage #1497

Slack started 2021 1st major workday with a major outage disrupting remote workers globally. Nice kickoff to 2021. We will soon be celebrating the 1500th episode of this podcast and that will be a major milestone for any podcast in existence today.
Show Notes:
- NASA gets pumped for 2021
- Virgin Media broadband price rises
- Apple is reportedly testing 2 folding iPhones
- Microsoft hints at “coming sweeping rejuvenation”
- Lidar startup Aeva
- Color raises $167 million
- Ticketmaster admits it hacked a rival company
- Byton partners with Foxconn
- Florida counties use Eventbrite to schedule COVID-19 appointments
- Microsoft takes steps to scrub Flash
- Samsung Unpacked on January 14th
- Julian Assange will not be extradited to the U.S.
- Comedy Central, MTV, and more coming to Hulu
- Slack starts 2021 with a massive outage
- Venmo’s mobile app can now cash your checks
- Apple to release AirTags
- Discovery+ launches today
- Singapore police can access COVID-19 data
- Massachusetts plans to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles
- Latest T-Mobile data breach
- Sony may be discontinuing PS4
- Space calendar 2021
- Apple backtracks on banning the Amphemtimaine app
- Music listening soared during the lockdown
- SpaceX plans to “catch” super-heavy rockets
- Google workers have formed a union
