Google Uncovers iPhone Wifi Hack #1491

Google finds a major Wifi security vulnerability. It was a major one and took the security researcher a full 6 months to develop it. Back in the swing here after pretty rough week with major back pain. Glad to be back in the swing of things.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Tesla loses protections
- Latest GPS satellite goes into space
- SpotCam’s latest cloud camera
- Best photo printers for your Android phone
- Everywell raises $175 million
- SpaceX will send people to Mars
- U.S broadband speeds jumped 90% in 2020
- Microsoft’s best commercial
- Karakuri
- 5 new Android features
- iPhones and features for blind users
- Verizon has been leaking personal customers’ information
- NLRB alleges Google illegally fired 2 workers
- Google uncovers iPhone exploit
- NASA selects 4 companies for moon material collection
- Bill Gates just released a plan for US leadership
- People are putting their routers in jail
- 243 million Brazilians’ medical records leaked
- ACLU sues US government
- China’s first fully driverless robotaxis
- Facebook pledges to remove COVID-19 vaccine misinformation
- Hackers are trying to disrupt the COVID-19 supply chain
- Justice Departments sues Facebook
- All Warner Bros. films in 2021 will debut on HBO Max
- The 7 best websites for scoring free stuff online
- Robot drills hole on Moon
- DoorDash lets restaurants add their own delivery drivers
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More