CBP – What a Bunch of Knuckleheads #1475

CBP thought they had made the biggest bust of the month of counterfeit Apple AirPods. Only to find out later that they had seized another companies “OnePods” actual products at JFK. Lot’s of red faces even after they had put out a press release on the seizure. No word if OnePods have got their merchandise back.

Show Notes: