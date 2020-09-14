CBP – What a Bunch of Knuckleheads #1475

CBP thought they had made the biggest bust of the month of counterfeit Apple AirPods. Only to find out later that they had seized another companies “OnePods” actual products at JFK. Lot’s of red faces even after they had put out a press release on the seizure. No word if OnePods have got their merchandise back.
Show Notes:
- YouTube is launching a short-form video format
- The Motorola One 5G launches on AT&T this week
- Google to unveil new Pixel phones, Chromecast on September 30
- Amazon will hire even more warehouse workers
- Amazon rebrands Freetime and Freetime Unlimited
- Nvidia will keep ARM licensing “neutral”
- Microsoft declares its underwater data center a success
- Anchor says it’s cracking down on stolen podcasts
- The best free office suites
- Google says its carbon footprint is now zero
- Aston Martin built a $74,000 simulator
- Walmart partners with Zipline
- Fitbit gets FDA clearance
- Astronomers detect possible signs of life in Venus
- GMC Hummer EV
- GoodRx
- Razer data leak
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Samsung’s new appliances
- A faster Wi-Fi 6 Eero is coming
- These Android phones support Wi-Fi 6
- OnePlus buds seized as “fake Apple Airpods”
- Verizon acquires Tracfone
- Red Ventures to buy CNET
- Veterans’ Social Security numbers leaked in data breach
