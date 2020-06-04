Apple Tracking Looters #1452

Podcast

Apple is reportedly tracking looters that broke into a Philadelphia Apple store and stole phones and other merchandise. Hopefully cooler heads will prevail and law and order can resume. SpaceX is back in the news again with another successful launch. Read about it below. See you next week with a full production schedule.

Your show support at this time is doubly appreciated as we had a pretty tough month. I hope you will consider a monthly insider donation and or a one-time annual donation.

Show Notes:

