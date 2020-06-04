Apple Tracking Looters #1452

Apple is reportedly tracking looters that broke into a Philadelphia Apple store and stole phones and other merchandise. Hopefully cooler heads will prevail and law and order can resume. SpaceX is back in the news again with another successful launch. Read about it below. See you next week with a full production schedule.
Your show support at this time is doubly appreciated as we had a pretty tough month. I hope you will consider a monthly insider donation and or a one-time annual donation.
Show Notes:
- Signal adds facial recognition
- Scientists spot “special and familiar” Earth-like planet
- How to spot and avoid tech support refund scams
- Amazon sued over warehouse safety conditions
- Keep a fully charged phone power bank at home
- FCC extends deadline for ISPs to stop charging customers
- CDT to sue Donald Trump
- Small ISP cancels data caps permanently
- Hulu will stop working on some older Roku devices
- Tim Cook says Apple “must do more” to combat racism
- Facebook to block ads from state-controlled media
- Facebook now lets everyone export media to Google Photos
- Google says state-backed hackers are targeting campaigns
- Criterion will stream titles by black filmmakers for free
- Slack Q1
- Germany will require electric vehicle charging
- Samsung heir target of arrest warrant request
- Apple tracks looters who steal iPhones
- Google faces $5 billion lawsuit
- Amazon licenses Slack
- Google makes it easier to use security keys
- GM is reportedly working on an electric delivery van
- SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink satellites