SpaceX Internet Available Sooner #1394

Podcast

SpaceX is thinking they can roll out their Internet service faster based on a new Sat deployment strategy. In my opinion it cannot come soon enough. Tonight was a total stream failed. Somehow was not able to maintain connection with the streaming provider and gives me huge concern. I will be doing a lot of testing next week to see what the issue is.

Show Notes:

