SpaceX Internet Available Sooner #1394

SpaceX is thinking they can roll out their Internet service faster based on a new Sat deployment strategy. In my opinion it cannot come soon enough. Tonight was a total stream failed. Somehow was not able to maintain connection with the streaming provider and gives me huge concern. I will be doing a lot of testing next week to see what the issue is.
Show Notes:
- The Office Podcast
- PewDiePie changes mind on donation
- AppleCare+
- SpaceX
- Vudu’s new Family Play mode
- Apple Card
- The DMV is selling your data
- AT&T to lose 1.1 million TV subscribers
- Twitter suspends government-run accounts in Cuba
- Spotify is cracking down
- Alexa Answers
- Google Photos launches Memories
- Facebook Community Standards
- Google and drug addiction recovery
- iPhone 11 Pro will offer faster LTE speeds
- Walmart $98 Delivery Unlimited
