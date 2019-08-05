Cloudflare Terminates 8Chan #1387

Cloudflare terminated the service of 8Chan today and there reasoning is laid out in a public posting. It’s a crazy world we live in now and companies are forced to make business decisions based upon what is happening in the world and I do not blame them. Anyway, lots going on major progress in the studio continues.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Pickup Ohana Gear.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: