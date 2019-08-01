YouTube Tweaks #1386

Podcast

YouTube is tweaking the signals it uses to rank kids video. There are winners and losers in this content game. When will creators learn that they need to take control of there brands and quit playing Russian roulette with their incomes? I am back in the Michigan studio. Two shows next week from the studio here.

Show Notes:

