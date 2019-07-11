Studio Design is 90% Complete #1381

The new GNC Studio Design is 90% complete and I have to get the colors locked in the pricing was also sent to me and its a bit more than I had planned on but I will see if I can fit it in the budget. I am quite excited to be in a position to reveal the design in the coming weeks. My travel schedule will get to a more even keel starting next week with not as extensive travel. I am honestly ready to be back in a standard studio setup the show is never the same when I am on the road.
Show Notes:
- 2020 iPhone
- Boosted Rev
- Robocall summit
- Sprint 5G in Chicago
- Trump’s social media summit
- The best Prime Day deals under $25.00
- US puts a rush order on an air-to-air missile
- Facebook denies allegations that you make friends
- Galaxy Note 10
- Facebook and CMU’s “superhuman” poker AI
- Microsoft Teams overtake Slack
- T-Mobile-Sprint merger
- Netflix’s Another Life
- Which iPhones and iPads support iOS 13 and iPad OS?
- Air France to test biometric boarding
- Nielsen will start surveying podcast listeners
- Twitter was down globally
- Virgin Galatic to go public
- NASA shakes up human space exploration
- Shoelace
- France passes a controversial tax o tech companies
- Amazon will spend $700M to retrain 100k employees
- NASA’s LEMUR robot escaped
- People are listening to your Google Assistant
