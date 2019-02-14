Facebook is Tracking Facebook Haters #1347

Facebook is tracking those they think are a threat to Facebook employees, executives via the Facebook App. While I understand companies have to protect their employees, but using their own app to track those on a blacklist is to me a huge invasion of privacy. I am not even sure this is legal in all countries. While I understand their reasoning it still leaves a bad taste in my mouth.

Show Notes: