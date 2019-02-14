Facebook is Tracking Facebook Haters #1347

Facebook is tracking those they think are a threat to Facebook employees, executives via the Facebook App. While I understand companies have to protect their employees, but using their own app to track those on a blacklist is to me a huge invasion of privacy. I am not even sure this is legal in all countries. While I understand their reasoning it still leaves a bad taste in my mouth.
Your support of this show is critical, become a Geek News Central Insider Today!
See all my health supplement recommendations. Get an Amazon Business Account today.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$2.49 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.49 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast
Show Notes:
- The best President’s Day deals
- Apple in March
- Add Bluetooth to any car
- Zoho Office Suite
- Amazon caught selling counterfeit books
- This 10TB WD external hard drive
- Opera shows off its smart new design
- How to use your Mac safely in public places
- Ajit Pai orders phone companies to adopt new tech
- How much the internet enables content creators to make money
- Apple Watch Series 3
- NASA wants to jump-start development
- Super Mario Bros. sells for $100,150 at auction
- Stolen user data from MyFitness Pal
- Hong Kong is testing high-tech monitoring systems
- AI can write fake news
- Facebook keeps a “lookout” list
- Nvidia Q4
- Amazon Moments
- Amazon pulls out of New York
- Amazon launches its own live channel
- AdGuard for $19.99
- 7 security tips to stop apps from stealing your data
- Qobuz
- Airbus scraps A380 superjumbo jet
- Cut the cord, or else!
- A new law would ban wireless throttling
- JP Morgan creates first US bank backed cryptocurrency
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More