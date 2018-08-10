Senator Cries Wolf #1304

Your support of my shows sponsor is critical to the success of the show. Your sharing of my codes with your friends, family and co-workers keep the ball moving here. Linking to my sponsor page via your social media accounts also helps a considerable amount. This is our sponsor in a sense. Help me in promoting GoDaddy as the longest continuous running sponsor of this show and the longest sponsored podcast in the universe.
Show notes
- Hurricane Hector looks awesome from space
- 8 texting and walking fails
- How to make your own Netflix
- The best sounds to put you to sleep
- How to set up Bluetooth in an older car
- Florida senator warns of election hack
- Why a la carte TV still isn’t happening
- Taiwan man rigs bike with 11 phones to play Pokemon Go
- Apple Music comes free for 6 months to Verizon Unlimited customers
- Chinese robocall scam hits US weather office
- Amazon launches Alexa Auto SDK
- Google’s Digital Wellbeing
- Uber Eats removes flat delivery fees
- NYC votes to cap Uber and Lyft cars
- Google launches Cameos
- Space Force
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Dropbox Q2
- Cinemark CEO credits MoviePass for Movie Club growing success
- ProtonVPN Plus
- How to track all your online orders and deliveries using one app
- WhatsApp messages and usernames can be faked
- AMEX now lets you freeze your credit card
- Xfinity August 2018 security vulnerability
- This Chrome extension alerts you if a website was recently hacked
- One charger for all smartphones?
- A 15 year old Microsoft Excel world champion
- Apple defends decision not to remove Info Wars app
- Today’s Google Doodle
- New Panasonic device sucks up your shoe smells
