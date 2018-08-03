Google’s Censored Search Engine for China #1302

Podcast

What do you think about the revelation that Google is building search engine for China that supports the communist governments censorship rules. I don’t know about you but it irritates me greatly. Along with that a pretty incredible analogy that Facebook has weaponized social media, along with Twitter and instagram. I go on a bit of a rant tonight so hold on to your hats. If this one does not drive some email nothing will.

GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1

Show notes:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.