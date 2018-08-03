Google’s Censored Search Engine for China #1302

What do you think about the revelation that Google is building search engine for China that supports the communist governments censorship rules. I don’t know about you but it irritates me greatly. Along with that a pretty incredible analogy that Facebook has weaponized social media, along with Twitter and instagram. I go on a bit of a rant tonight so hold on to your hats. If this one does not drive some email nothing will.
Show notes:
- Everything you could want is packed in this smart wallet
- Facebook is putting $4.5 million into helping the news industry
- Microsoft Launcher
- Google Pay
- This $6.00 AmazonBasics luggage scale
- 7 tips for avoiding fake apps on app stores
- Best live tv streaming services for cordcutters
- Brookstone just went bankrupt
- What is CGI Animation?
- Moto Z3 vs Galaxy S9 vs iPhone X vs One Plus 6 vs Pixel 2
- MoviePass extremely defensive statement: “We’re still standing”
- Senate warns tech companies on foreign interference
- Windows by the numbers
- Several 120GB SSDs are selling for $28.00
- Phone etiquette
- How to pick the Microsoft Surface that’s right for you
- Your viewing guide to the best meteor showers in years
- $50.00 a month for 1Mps
- Comcast wants you to use your phone less
- Acer Chromebook 13 and Chromebook Spin 13
- Google Maps location sharing will now share your battery status too
- Top web browsers 2018
- How can NASA return to the moon?
- FCC sides with Google Fiber over Comcast
- Apple working with Chinese carriers to reduce spam
- Comcast will add Prime Video to Xfinity X1
- Facebook offers educator lessons to teach kids online responsibility
- DEF CON plans to show US election hacking is so easy
- Apple is now a $1 trillion company
- Parents are paying for Fortnite tutors
