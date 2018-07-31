SIM Hijacking #1301

Did you know that your SIM card in your phone could be hijacked by those looking to steal your identity and all your login credentials? Get the scope herein todays show. I am very happy to be back from Philadelphia where I attended podcast movement and was heavily involved from three sessions to talking to podcasters. Plus frankly staying up way too late on a number of nites. Happy to be back with you.
Show notes:
- Spectrum Kicked out of NY.
- Sim Hijacking.
- Prevent Sim Hijacking.
- WhatsApp Group Video.
- Uber Self Driving Trucks DOA.
- Lenovo Smart Display Vs. Amazon Echo Show
- Should you drop your traditional bank for Amazon?
- The best desktops for students
- 3 VPN deals, one for every budget
- What is Steemit?
- How to wirelessly transfer data from a phone to a Windows PC
- Tesla’s $1,500 surfboards are already sold out
- The fake ISP phone scam
- The $160.00 Acer Chromebook 11
- Which Android tablets should buy under $100.00?
- The 6 best ergonomic keyboards
- Games of Thrones Riverrun castle for sale
- MoviePass goes down again
- Add CarPlay and Android Auto to your older vehicle for $348.00
- This menswear startup will recommend your clothes based on your Spotify data
- Google PIxel 3 rumors
- Motorola Moto Z3 Play review
- How to Hack (legally) and get paid for it
- Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch 2018 review
- How to stream music using Alexa Cast
- LG made another $1,800.00 Signature Edition
- Google PixelBooks are 24% off right now at Walmart
- iHeartRadio adds Spotify-like personalized playlists
- Phishing scam targets iPhone users with a fake call to Apple Care
- Lyft personal subscription
- T-Mobile inks $3.5 billion deal with Nokia
- Please don’t jump out of your car and dance to Drake
- Idaho inmates hack prison system and steal $225,000 in credits
