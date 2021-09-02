Your driver license on an iPhone #1551

Kirk here for Todd while he is away on travel for this Thursday’s episode. Apple made the announcement that if you live in the US, you can have your state ID or driver license stored on your iPhone, while for some people it’s great to have it on your iPhone however Apple has been criticized on privacy issues for quite some time so this should be interesting if people will be reluctant to have their id on their iPhones.

Become an Insider today to get access to this very private, very personal show that will give you complete behind-the-scenes access to Todd.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Support the Show Sponsor: 5 Best Godaddy Promo Codes

30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30

$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99

$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h

$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w

Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider

Show Notes: