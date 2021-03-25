Unlock Everything with your Phone #1516

Podcast

In the very near future, you will be able to unlock nearly anything with your phone. You may even be able to have your Passport and or Drivers license embedded in your phone. We will see how the adoption of that goes as people are very wary that it will be a new way to spy on people.

Show Notes:

