Google Incognito Lawsuit to Advance #1513

Podcast

Googles 5 Billion dollars incognito lawsuit is being allowed to advance. This is after Google has worked hard to get it dismissed but it has enough legs to proceed and obviously Google is not happy. So we will see where this one goes. Remember Incognito does not mean a private session only one that is free of cookies.

Show Notes:

