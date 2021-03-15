Google Incognito Lawsuit to Advance #1513

Googles 5 Billion dollars incognito lawsuit is being allowed to advance. This is after Google has worked hard to get it dismissed but it has enough legs to proceed and obviously Google is not happy. So we will see where this one goes. Remember Incognito does not mean a private session only one that is free of cookies.

Become an Insider today to get access to this very private, very personal show that will give you complete behind-the-scenes access to yours truly.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: