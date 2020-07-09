Frontier Misled Consumers #1460

Frontier has been ordered to pay a $900,000 fine for misleading consumers. Meanwhile, T-Mobile is launching its home network solution for $49.99 offering connectivity up to 50mbps down. This gives folks hope stuck on slow internet in rural America. We are experiencing a significant heatwave here. Pray for rain.

Show Notes: