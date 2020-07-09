Frontier Misled Consumers #1460

Frontier has been ordered to pay a $900,000 fine for misleading consumers. Meanwhile, T-Mobile is launching its home network solution for $49.99 offering connectivity up to 50mbps down. This gives folks hope stuck on slow internet in rural America. We are experiencing a significant heatwave here. Pray for rain.
Show Notes:
- Peacock won’t have mobile downloads to binge offline at launch
- Lots of streaming services are offering free trials
- Verizon extends discounted internet plans through 2020
- PC shipments rise
- Roku backtracks on combining over the air streaming guide
- Everything you need to stream TV
- Frontier mislead subscribers
- Apple is offering teachers free coding course
- Apple’s iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 public betas are available
- Mobile app usage grew 40%
- Google says Android 10 reached 100 million devices
- Lawmakers request monthly COVID-19 misinformation reports
- Apple Watch will measure how fit you are
- Canon EOS R5
- This 12 year CEO is offering free coding
- Google Maps tests showing traffic lights
- TikTok took down 49 million videos
- Elon Musk says full self-driving Tesla tech “very close”
- Google’s upcoming Nest speaker
- CEO of motherboard maker MSI dies
- T-Mobile opens Home Internet signups in Michigan
- Over 15 billion credentials in circulation on hacker forums
- Nvidia surpasses Intel
- Tetris is now a daily game show
