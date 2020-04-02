Marlboro and Juul under FTC Investigation #1435

Lots of vapers will cheer seeing that Marlboro and Jull are under investigation for the anti-competitive practices the did. I will continue the live call in for the next couple of shows if you want to participate you should have Skype installed and be prepared to call in around 8:20 EST. You can let me know on the Facebook stream page. Lot’s happening in the world so be safe out there.
I hope you will consider a monthly insider donation and or a one-time annual donation.
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- NASA asks its employees for new ideas
- Apple highlights apps to help families manage autism
- Over 12,000 people applied to fly with the moon
- These Chrome extensions will help declutter your Gmail inbox
- Facebook pulls down fake accounts
- Here are all of the phones and products being delayed
- Google to begin to lift coronavirus ad ban
- Wi-Fi 6E becomes official
- NASA brings back its iconic “worm” logo
- Amazon stops selling N95 and surgical masks to the public
- eBay is waving seller fees for new businesses
- How to share your Android phone’s mobile connection
- Zoom has disabled a feature that was exposing users LinkedIn profiles
- HBO is making a ton of TV shows and movies free to non-subscribers
- T-Mobile and Sprint took a risk
- Tesla beats expectations
- Google donates Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hotspots
- Facebook debuts standalone Messenger app
- Amazon responds to backlash
- Google invests $6.5 million to fight cornavirus-related information
- Consumers spent record $23.4 billion on apps
- New York finally legalizes e-bikes and e-scooters
- Instacart to provide shoppers with face masks, sanitizers
- 1,400-year-old mystery of strange “red sign”
- FTC is suing Juul