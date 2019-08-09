Apple 1 Million Dollar Bounty #1388

Apple is offering a 1 Million dollar bug bounty for bugs found in its kernel. This is by far the biggest bounty ever offered and should help incentivize people to turn in those bugs. I had an event that went late last evening thus the Friday morning recording. Quick show today so enjoy and have a great weekend.

