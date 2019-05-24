Back to Basics #1370

This show reminded more than ever that it is good to be back to basics is creating an audio focused show. It’s something I am going to contemplate more as I start the new chapter of the show with the move. Today I mix it up a little and you will want to stay to the end of the show to hear some important commentary.
Show Notes:
- Falsified inspection reports for SpaceX rockets
- A black SIM has first responders calls go ahead of you
- Star Wars fans push for Solo 2
- Google boosts Assistant, Search and Maps to help you order food
- Walmart branded tablets for just $64.00
- Beer brewed from a 5000-year yeast then scientists drink it
- Best Buy CEO warns tariffs could raise gadget prices
- Ford shows off package delivery robot
- Elon Musk
- NASA picks satellite maker Maxar
- 5G could mean less time to flee a hurricane
- Comcast does so much lobbying
- Star Trek: Picard
- Congress could require a car alarm for kids inside
- NASA officially order its first segment of a lunar space station
- T-Mobile rebrands its unlimited plans
- SpaceX returns its Falcon 9 to the pad
- Terminator: Dark Fate
- Fugitive offers to turn himself in if his poster gets 15,000 likes
- There won’t be Game of Thrones sequels
- Q&A with Neal Mohan
- 25% of all Google Duplex calls are conducted by humans
- Robot dog pulls a 3-ton plane with ease
- The new bill makes probable cause necessary to search phones
- Give Amazon a 3-D scan of your body
- Anti-robocall passes almost unanimously in the Senate
- Pay AT&T mobile phone bill with bitcoin
