Chinese Hardware Hack of a Lifetime #1318

The Chinese have pulled off the Hardware Hack of a Lifetime. If what is being reported by Bloomberg is true than this is truly and incredible hack. So much so that it should set every American back in there seat and truly ask if we can trust Phones, Computers, Tablets, Routers you name it any electronic product coming out of China. Is this an act of War? If proven to be true this has the potential to be the biggest industrial, government, military hack ever. One really needs to take the time and read this incredible piece by Bloomberg.
Of course, all the affected companies are sworn to secrecy so you know they are never ever going to be able to say anything. But the government should have a public investigation. If one is not done you can just about be assured they want this to go away.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Donate to the Show: Support this podcast
Show Notes:
- Bloomberg Chinese Spy Story
- Apple in complete denial.
- Google Podcast Creator Program
- Nokia 7.1
- Risky selfies killed 259 people in 6 years
- How to use Twitter’s new “Data Saver” feature
- YouTube TV’s DVR
- Vizio nears $17 million settlement
- Google Pixel Slate
- The 2020 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor Utility
- Fitbit Charge 3
- Uber offers free rides on Election Day
- Verizon is no longer selling Google Pixel 2
- Jarvish carbon fiber smart helmets with Alexa
- Spotify opens up its podcast section to all
- Windows 10 and Android are now the perfect match
- US DOT updates autonomous car rules
- Bird will deliver scooters to users
- Netflix DVD turns 20
- Add Bluetooth to any car
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus for $380.00
- WiFi 6
- Samsung 8K TV for $15,000.00
- Windows 10 October update problems
- Netflix viewing eats up worlds data
- Space Station crew returns safely to Earth
- Yahoo Together app
- Fitbit data used to charge suspect with murder
- CES announces female speakers for 2019 after this years backlash
- MoviePass new funding
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More