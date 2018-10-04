Chinese Hardware Hack of a Lifetime #1318

The Chinese have pulled off the Hardware Hack of a Lifetime. If what is being reported by Bloomberg is true than this is truly and incredible hack. So much so that it should set every American back in there seat and truly ask if we can trust Phones, Computers, Tablets, Routers you name it any electronic product coming out of China. Is this an act of War? If proven to be true this has the potential to be the biggest industrial, government, military hack ever. One really needs to take the time and read this incredible piece by Bloomberg.

Of course, all the affected companies are sworn to secrecy so you know they are never ever going to be able to say anything. But the government should have a public investigation. If one is not done you can just about be assured they want this to go away.

