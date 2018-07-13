Nintendo NES Classic #1298

Great news the Nintendo NES Classic is available in massive quantities. I advanced ordered mine tonight with no issue, we will see if I actually get one this time. Plus as great deal on some external SSD drives that were a bit to hard to pass up. Also I have a Mac Mini of 7 years on it’s last legs (maybe) I give you and update on that plus all the tech news of the day.
GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Show N
- Samsung has no reason to launch Galaxy S10 at CES 2019
- Best cheap gaming laptops under $1000.00
- Parents granted right to access deceased daughter’s Facebook profile
- Twitter adds advertising to its Explore tab
- A refurbished HP Chromebook for $110.00
- Best Smart Scale under $50.00
- Apple drops the 2015 Macbook Pro from its lineup
- High fashion iPhone ankle holsters
- Decoding your credit card bill
- The best features to try in macOS Mojave
- Color X-ray scanner
- FCC starts to unwind “kid vid” rules
- Uber lets riders pay with Venmo
- Stolen sensitive drone files sold on dark web
- Android Pistachio?
- Samsung Unpacked 2018
- Apple’s most expensive Macbook Pro now costs over $6,700.00
- Moto G6, G6 Play and G6 Plus review
- Amazon Echo Dot 2
- SpaceX and Boeing are racing to put a man in space
- Canary launches a new SOS feature for its IOS app
- Apple’s Back to School Promotion
- Get a 500GB Samsung 860 EVO SSD for $100.00
- Facebook changes privacy settings
- Thieves steal $27,000.00 worth of devices from CA Apple store
- The FCC is changing up the country’s emergency alert system
- Walmart patents surveillance tool that can eavesdrop on workers
- Sprint splits unlimited plans into 2 tiers
- Tesla customers will soon lose federal tax credit
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More