Nintendo NES Classic #1298

Great news the Nintendo NES Classic is available in massive quantities. I advanced ordered mine tonight with no issue, we will see if I actually get one this time. Plus as great deal on some external SSD drives that were a bit to hard to pass up. Also I have a Mac Mini of 7 years on it’s last legs (maybe) I give you and update on that plus all the tech news of the day.

GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)

My New Personal YouTube Channel

Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Show N