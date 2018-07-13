Nintendo NES Classic #1298

Great news the Nintendo NES Classic is available in massive quantities. I advanced ordered mine tonight with no issue, we will see if I actually get one this time. Plus as great deal on some external SSD drives that were a bit to hard to pass up. Also I have a Mac Mini of 7 years on it’s last legs (maybe) I give you and update on that plus all the tech news of the day.

Download the Audio Show File

