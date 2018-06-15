Uber Scams #1290

Podcast

Uber has been figuring out how cybercriminals are scamming their them using GPS spoofing and a huge number of techniques to launder money from stolen credit cards. It is quite a fascinating read on what the cybercriminals have been doing. Ok, folks, you’re in Kirks hands for the next three shows. I have him trained up on Audio leveling so his shows should be dialed in Audio wise.

Show Notes:

