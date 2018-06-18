E3 2018 #1291

Hi everyone, Kirk here filling in for Todd while he is on a well deserved vacation for the next week and a half. He will back on Thursday June 28th.I got lot of tech news today to share and now my audio levels is sounding a lot better and will be going forward.
- Four new ways to save data with Datally
- Boy breaks $132,000 art
- Sell your gadgets with Decluttr
- The Sidekick remote control
- How much do you spend on groceries?
- The best iPhone camera apps
- Best photo editor for your Chromebook
- Disgruntled gamer threatens to blow up Nintendo store in NYC
- E3 2018
- Android P Beta 2 lands on OnePlus 6
- All Android phones should run stock Android
- Amazon knocks off $50.00 the luxurious Kindle Voyage
- Uber booking has been removed from Google Maps
- Musician sues his ex for hacking into his email and turning down a scholarship
- Pixel 2 narcoleptic display is being fixed in June update
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with 512GB of storage?
- BetterDoctor
