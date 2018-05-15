Phone Carriers Selling Real Time Location Data #1282

Phone Carriers have been selling your real-time location data to at least a few companies for years, in a bombshell report that has everyone scratching their head how is this even possible. Only coming to light after a now-fired Sherrif used the data illegally. Turns out cell companies can sell your location data to private companies but require a warrant from the government. Simply amazed that this can be abused. Kirk will be hosting the next two shows as I head to Colombus for my teams annual lock in retreat where we plan our strategy for the year.
GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Show Notes:
- Netflix 8 Billion Bet.
- NES Classic is back!
- Sports Gaming is Back!
- Google Employees resigning over DOD contracts.
- Cell Carriers Selling real-time location data.
- NASA grants fund search for life
- Jupiter’s swirling clouds are memerzing
- This $180.00 RoboVac
- Harrison Ford digitally inserted into Solo
- 7 techniques to help you start learning Photoshop
- Visible: Everything you need to know about Verizon’s new service
- Tim Cook tells Duke graduates to “think different”
- U.S Senate will vote on May 16th to possibly restore net neutrality
- Lost in Space returns to Netflix
- $35.00 Corsair Survivor Stealth
- 2019 Audi A8
- Roku discounts players
- Chili’s data breach
- NASA astronaut snaps explosive Hawaii volcano from ISS
- Take a break from YouTube
- How to “AirDrop”
- GDPR
- Amazon Go coming to San Francisco and Chicago
- Data on 3 million Facebook users exposed
- AT&T faces pregnancy discrimination suit
- Wi-Fi Alliance Wi-Fi EasyMesh
- Android P Preview
- New Galaxy S10
- Anker Roav Viva
- RIP Margot Kidder
- Apple vs Samsung
- Google One
- SNES Classic edition coming June 29th
- Brain pacemaker
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | RSS | More