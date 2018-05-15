Phone Carriers Selling Real Time Location Data #1282

Phone Carriers have been selling your real-time location data to at least a few companies for years, in a bombshell report that has everyone scratching their head how is this even possible. Only coming to light after a now-fired Sherrif used the data illegally. Turns out cell companies can sell your location data to private companies but require a warrant from the government. Simply amazed that this can be abused. Kirk will be hosting the next two shows as I head to Colombus for my teams annual lock in retreat where we plan our strategy for the year.

