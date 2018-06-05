Apple WWDC #1287

Podcast

The tech news is dominated by the Apple WWDC conference and all the announcements. A little underwhelming to be honest with you but there are some good changes and updates coming especially for Apple Watch users. An update and a rant on some things going on but otherwise all good here in Geek land. Be sure to join our new chat room and hang out with all the cool kids.

