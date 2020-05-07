Community Guidelines Pissing you Off? #1445

Podcast

Are Community Guidelines Pissing You off? Well, they are pissing a lot of people off and I say tough. I have a few choice words tonight and I will say the show is going to get a bit unbridled for a while. Also, I apologize to Andrew we will try round 3 in getting your audio played but it’s to good to not let me have commentary at the end.

Your show support at this time is doubly appreciated as we had a pretty tough month in April. I hope you will consider a monthly insider donation and or a one-time annual donation.

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More

*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***

Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor: 5 Best Godaddy Promo Codes
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider

Show Notes:

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.