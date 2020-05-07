Community Guidelines Pissing you Off? #1445

Are Community Guidelines Pissing You off? Well, they are pissing a lot of people off and I say tough. I have a few choice words tonight and I will say the show is going to get a bit unbridled for a while. Also, I apologize to Andrew we will try round 3 in getting your audio played but it’s to good to not let me have commentary at the end.
Your show support at this time is doubly appreciated as we had a pretty tough month in April. I hope you will consider a monthly insider donation and or a one-time annual donation.
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- US rule might let American companies work with Huawei
- Apple promotes accessibility tech with dedicated Apple Care
- Microsoft offers bug hunters $100,000
- FTC sends more than 120 warnings
- Best VPN deals
- Facebook will let most employees work from home
- Peacock is coming to XBOX
- Want an Android TV On the cheap?
- New AT&T CEO says you’re a moron
- Apple is giving $10 million to COVID-19 testing kit company
- Pittsburgh airport to use UV-cleaning robots
- FCC fines Sinclair $48 million
- Sen. Ed Markey wants the FCC to rethink broadband plans
- Comcast resists call to open home Wi-Fi hotspots
- Uber Q1
- Zoom and New York AG agree on security improvements
- Google Read Along
- Fortnite has more than 350 million users
- Zoom acquires Keybase
- Alamo Drafhouse offers an on-demand movie service
- US senators ask Amazon why are they firing whistleblowers
- Samsung is launching a debit card
- CBS plans to overhaul All Access
- Server sales went through the roof