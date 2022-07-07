FCC Get’s 90,000+ Comments from Starlink Customers #1610

Starlink customers don’t want their service interrupted by Dish and have filed 90,000+ comments with the FCC over the matter, including yours truly, who want to ensure that high-speed internet via Starlink remains. Many of the comments are similar to those I made as well.
Show Notes:
- ISS Astronaut rocks “Battlestar Galactica.”
- State winners of its Doodle for Google contest
- Waymo vehicle attacked by an “erratic” pedestrian
- FCC gets 90,000+ comments from Starlink users
- New Chromebook feature
- Twitter insists it has the bots handled
- Amazon bets on influencers
- Special investigation into Cruise EV crash
- An investor takes a jab at Elon Musk’s views on declining birth rates
- Tesla nowhere goal of installing 1,000 solar roofs a week
- Two new fatal Tesla crashes
- Meta and data scrapers
- Tesla Supercharger Network
- New cars to include anti-speeding tech
- Netflix and Sennheiser
- Disneyland’s social media hacked
- Apple’s Lockdown Mode
- 28% of Americans still won’t consider buying an EV
- Microsoft backs off facial recognition
- Deepfakes come to remote job interviews
- Super Bowser has his own Lego set
- Mars sailplane prototype
- Cockroaches are skipping sugar to get more sex
- Vendors are hiking prices
