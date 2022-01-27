WYZE Camera V1 at EOL #1582

Do you have the first version of the Wyze Camera? Well if you do it may be time to replace it due to some unspecified security concerns. Wyze is canceling the camera on February 1st. I have two of the older models that I will replace. Better to be on the safe side and use them where I have no concerns about hacks. Also you can now donate to the show using crypto via Podcast 2.0 apps. More details and how later.
Show Notes:
- Minnie Mouse now wears a pantsuit
- Warner Music Group is building a “musical theme park” in the metaverse
- FCC aims to stop broadband bill shock
- Laparoscopic surgery performed by a robot
- SpaceX plans to launch up to 22 missions
- Peacock reveals its strategy
- The FCC revokes China Unicom’s authorization to operate in the US
- Apple releases 15.3
- Social media scammers stole at least $770 million
- Robinhood 4Q
- Apple Q1
- Netflix officially lists HDR support for Pixels
- 10 ways to make the most of your password manager
- SpaceX ready to launch Italian radar satellite
- Dark web news site owner sentenced
- The Vets
- Facebook plays catch up
- FCC unanimously approves “nutrition labels”
- Apple News was the most widely used UK news app
- iPhones and contactless payments
- Wyze will discontinue its first camera
- NASA hopes to speed up mission
- It’s more important for Tesla to make a robot than a new car
