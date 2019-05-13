Amazon Pays you to Quit Your Job to Drive for Them! #1367

Amazon wants its employees to quit, give them a three months severance package and $10k in cash to start a business that would have the prior employee drive for them. Quite incredible if you think about it. But I look at the math on it and wonder if someone can actually make a full-time living working for Amazon as an independent delivery person. Considering the cost of benefits for a sole business owner I really doubt it.

This is the next to the last video show here in the studio in Hawaii. I go to audio only after the next episode.

