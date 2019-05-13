Amazon Pays you to Quit Your Job to Drive for Them! #1367

Amazon wants its employees to quit, give them a three months severance package and $10k in cash to start a business that would have the prior employee drive for them. Quite incredible if you think about it. But I look at the math on it and wonder if someone can actually make a full-time living working for Amazon as an independent delivery person. Considering the cost of benefits for a sole business owner I really doubt it.
Show Notes:
- SpaceX to launch 60 satellites
- Mobile apps give the blind and visually impaired freedom
- NASA commemorates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing
- Loyalty programs are “a honey pot for hackers”
- Proxy Vs, VPN
- All 4 wireless carriers hit with lawsuits
- Hermeus announces a plan to build the fastest aircraft
- Facebook sues app maker
- 1.28 million US residents cut the TV cord
- Sprint is practically begging regulators to approve the merger
- Amazon might start using robots
- Japan begins testing the worlds fastest bullet train
- Amazon offers $10,000 and 3 months pay to employees
- Apple iOS 12.3
- Twitter inadvertently shared location data of some iOS users
- Massive lawsuit over App Store prices
- Samsung rolls out Apple TV app and AirPlay 2
- New iPhone NFC feature
- Your iPhone could save your life
- 8 useful Google tools and apps
- How to choose the right portable SSD
