Did you Realize Public Wifi Hotspots are Tracking our Location? #1324

Public WiFi Hotspots are tracking your every move. Once you sign in to one anytime you pass by almost any Hotspot in the country with your Wifi Turned on they mark your location and share that with the companies that look for customer information. So not only are we being tracked by our phones no Wifi Hotspots are spying on us. Add to this a deal that Google just made with iRobot and now the insides of our homes are being mapped there is no escaping the data collection on us.
Show Notes:
- T-Mobile offers your free line with your phone plan
- Google Express Flash Sale
- Spotify returns to Roku players and TV’s
- The quest to build the impossible laptop
- Senator Wyden wants to jail executives
- AAA and Lyft are teaming up
- LG is bringing a rollable OLED TV to CES
- Black Friday 2018 TV deals
- Google Fi
- Dish Customers lose HBO
- Verizon won’t accelerate 5G
- A time-saving typing tool that works anywhere in Chrome
- Apple to launch a pilot program to repair old devices
- Upgraded Face ID coming to 2019 iPhone
- Top web browsers 2018
- Apple will no longer reveal sales
- Google Walkout
- Uber Pro
- Uber is offering free college to its top drivers
- NY issues first license for Bitcoin ATMs
- Flickr will end 1TB of free storage
- Apple may be thinking about investing in iHeartRadio
- Apple 4Q revenue
- Robots will deliver your mail in Norway
- Amazon opens second 4-star store in Denver
- Access 100 premium Mac apps on demand
- Here comes the next wave of cord-cutting
- How “free” Wi-Fi hotspots can track your location
