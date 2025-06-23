DeepSeek Accused of Aiding Chinese Military #1829

DeepSeek, a Chinese AI firm, is accused by a senior U.S. official of supporting China’s military and intelligence services, sharing user data with Beijing, and using Southeast Asian shell companies to bypass U.S. export controls on advanced AI chips. Despite public claims of limited resources, the company reportedly accessed large volumes of restricted Nvidia H100 chips and appears in over 150 Chinese military procurement records. DeepSeek did not respond to allegations, while U.S. lawmakers and regulators assess next steps.

Full Summary:

In episode 1829 of the podcast, Todd Cochrane discusses allegations against DeepSeek, a Chinese AI firm, accused of supporting China’s military intelligence by sharing user data with Beijing and evading U.S. export controls on advanced AI chips. The firm reportedly accessed large amounts of restricted NVIDIA H100 chips and appears in over 150 procurement records associated with the Chinese military. Cochrane is not surprised that DeepSeek would be involved with the Chinese military, discussing the company’s tactics to bypass export restrictions through Southeast Asian shell companies.

He shares insights on how Chinese law requires companies to provide data to the government, raising concerns about privacy for global users who may unwittingly contribute information to Chinese military operations. Cochrane notes that no response has been received from DeepSeek regarding these allegations, and discusses another assertion from the company’s representatives that their AI capabilities are comparable to those of OpenAI.

The podcast then transitions to other news stories. Cochrane mentions an impending cyber attack threat from Iranian hackers against the U.S., prompted by recent military actions. He speculates about the implications of sleeper cells in the U.S. and shares reflections from his 25 years of service in the Navy regarding potential threats from Iran.

Moving on to a bizarre crime story, Cochrane reports on a case in Denmark where teenagers, some as young as 14, have been arrested for hiring other teenagers for contract killings using encrypted messaging apps in what Europol labels a violence-as-a-service operation. He expresses shock at the involvement of youths in such severe criminal activities.

Cochrane then discusses the recent statistics showing streaming services have surpassed traditional TV viewership for the first time, representing a significant shift in media consumption trends. He also recounts a conversation with a YouTube expert who indicated that specific keywords in his content may be suppressing growth on the platform, contrasting this with his freedom as an audio podcaster.

Next, he highlights a cybersecurity threat involving Russian hackers targeting Gmail passwords for international critics and academics, as well as a note about the success of American hybrid vehicles over fully electric ones, attributing it to the insufficient charging infrastructure for electric cars.

Continuing with technology topics, Cochrane discusses the launch of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites, recent attempts by YouTube to block ad blockers, and a new partnership involving Hinge, the dating app, which aims to create its payment system to bypass App Store fees. He also shares insights on Apple’s attempts to negotiate concessions with the European Union to avoid fines regarding their App Store practices.

Towards the end, he provides updates on various topics, including a health data breach affecting McLaren Health Care in Michigan, Texas’s move to implement permits for self-driving cars, and the launch of Amazon’s new Kuiper Internet satellites, among others.

Cochrane concludes the episode with thanks to listeners and a reminder about the next episodes, emphasizing the importance of audience engagement and subscription to the podcast. He ends the episode by wishing everyone well and encouraging listeners to be safe during the upcoming July 4th celebrations.