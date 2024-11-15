The Onion Acquires Infowars: Satire to Replace Conspiracy in 2025 #1779

The Onion, known for its satirical news, has acquired Alex Jones’ Infowars in a bankruptcy auction. The site, notorious for spreading conspiracy theories, will be reimagined and relaunched in 2025, focusing on humor and advocacy. The acquisition aims to replace disinformation with socially conscious satire, supported by Sandy Hook families. The Onion has also secured a multi-year advertising deal with Everytown for Gun Safety. CEO Ben Collins promises the revamped site will feature contributions from the best satirical minds.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central’s Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

New YouTube Channel – Beyond the Office

Full Summary:

In this episode of Geek News Central, hosted by Todd Cochrane, the main topic discusses the news of The Onion acquiring Alex Jones’ Infowars in a bankruptcy auction. Todd elaborates on the plans for Infowars, which include rebranding and relaunching the site in 2025 with a new focus on humor and advocacy, supported by the families affected by the Sandy Hook tragedy. The revamped Infowars will engage in socially conscious satire, a stark pivot from its previous notoriety for spreading conspiracy theories. This move has also secured a beneficial advertising partnership with Everytown for Gun Safety.

Throughout the episode, Todd Cochrane delves into various tech-related topics after acknowledging the podcast’s sponsors, GoDaddy, emphasizing exclusive deals and discounts offered to listeners. He discusses multiple news items affecting the tech landscape, including potential regulatory changes affecting Google’s operations in Europe, developments at Disney and Amazon affecting their market strategies and product offerings, and personal insights on various gadgets and technologies that listeners might find useful or intriguing.

The podcast also covers broader societal issues as Todd mentions developments from Sonos and the wider impacts of cybersecurity threats observed in various U.S. entities. Todd also sheds light on new adaptations and trends in the tech industry, such as advancements in AI, market predictions for electric vehicles, and shifts in online advertising strategies.

Interactions with the live audience are encouraged, with mentions of how listeners can join the conversation through different platforms and how their participation supports the ongoing success of the podcast. Todd also shares personal anecdotes and updates on staffing expansions at Blubrry, reflecting on the global nature of his team.

Lastly, insights into upcoming technological adaptations by companies like Google and PayPal are discussed, highlighting the dynamic nature of tech development and business strategies in response to consumer demands and regulatory environments. Todd closes the episode by thanking the listeners for their continued support and participation, urging them to tune in for the next episode.