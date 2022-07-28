Discovery of new UEFI Rootkit is bad news! #1614

The UEFI Rootkit that has been discovered has been in the wild since 2016, with it only now being discovered is an absolute disaster primarily at this point for Windows users! How something so sinister can go undetected for this long is a tragedy. We had some boosts to the show from the fountain podcast app thank you to those early adopters.

It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month or make a one time donation. You can also boost the show V4V and have your boost read live; the easiest way to support the podcast is through the Fountain Podcast App.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes:

YouTube Shorts.

Hackers going after BMW.

UEFI Rootkit.

California Insulin.

Perseid Schedule.

FTC to Block Meta Purchase.

Two-page Net Neutrality Bill.

Chips Act Passes House/Senate.

Apple Earnings.

Intel Earnings.

Amazon Earnings.

AMD Chip Leak.

Radiation Detector Sabotage.

Instagram Buckles under Pressure.

Renewed EV Rebates.

No More New Homes till 2032.

Spotify’s insane spending.

Google Delays Cookie Ban.

Philippines Rural to get Starlink.

Pegasus Hearings and who’s next.

Supply chain Hitting Apple.

Landsat at 50.

Chocolate Shortage.

Voyager Power Update.

James Webb shattering records.

James Webb Stamp.