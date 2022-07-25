Download the Fountain Podcast App #1613

The Fountain Podcast app is a new app that I have been using that allows me to earn money while listening to shows I love while at the same time being able to boost shows that I love with a small or large donation in the form of Boosts that allow me to give satoshis aka derivative of a bitcoin to shows. There is much tech news today, but check out the Fountain Podcast App that supports Podcast 2.0 initiatives.

It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month or make a one time donation. You can also boost the show V4V and have your boost read live, the easiest way to support the podcast.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: