Download the Fountain Podcast App #1613

The Fountain Podcast app is a new app that I have been using that allows me to earn money while listening to shows I love while at the same time being able to boost shows that I love with a small or large donation in the form of Boosts that allow me to give satoshis aka derivative of a bitcoin to shows. There is much tech news today, but check out the Fountain Podcast App that supports Podcast 2.0 initiatives.
It’s time to consider becoming a GNC Podcast Insider. Contribute $2, $5, $10, $15, $20, $25 a month or make a one time donation. You can also boost the show V4V and have your boost read live, the easiest way to support the podcast.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.99 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$2.99 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Pixel 6a users report a big security issue
- The Orville
- Kmart halts use of in-store facial recognition
- GM is launching an online EV service
- Google co-founder selling his investments in Elon Musk’s investments
- Uber admits cover-up
- Meta is shutting down Tuned
- NASA reveals ambitious new plan
- Joe Biden’s Zoom setup
- Cadillac’s Celestiq
- Google fired an engineer who claimed AI chatbot is a person
- Meta launches music revenue sharing
- Apple Vs. Chicago
- GM secures government loan
- Twitter launches probe
- Intel strikes a deal
- Six reasons you should still use disposable batteries
- The five best apps for tracking your new teen driver
- The best laptops for teachers
- A man lost millions of bitcoin in a dump
- A chess-playing robot broke its seven-year old’s opponents finger
- T-Mobile agrees to settlement
- NASA gives a warning
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Blubrry | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More