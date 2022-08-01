SpaceX has upgraded their Satellites but needs Starship #1615

SpaceX has upgraded their Satellites but needs Starship to get them to orbit as the new Starlink antennas are bigger and heavier. So the pressure will mount for Elon Musk to get Starship headed to orbit and make it re-useable. Astronomers will be very happy with this, but many very bright Starlink satellites are still in orbit.

