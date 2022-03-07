Business pull out of Russia in Mass #1591

The world is 100% behind Ukraine minus the Russians and Chinese and from that business has been suspended in mass in Russia. The list grows longer by the day with Visa, Mastercard, Paypal, Amex all shutting off business. Isolating them financially and even Coinbase has been blocking individuals.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: