Free Music Battle #1362

Free music battle heats up with the race to the bottom with free music offerings from both YouTube Music and Amazon. Great for consumers but it appears that the ad model that radio uses may actually now work in the digital divide which is exciting in itself. Time will tell how effective these offerings are as we are getting nickel and dimed now for every little service. I have some news to share on the next show which will come from the Blubrry studio in Columbus, Ohio.

Show Notes:

