Free Music Battle #1362

Free music battle heats up with the race to the bottom with free music offerings from both YouTube Music and Amazon. Great for consumers but it appears that the ad model that radio uses may actually now work in the digital divide which is exciting in itself. Time will tell how effective these offerings are as we are getting nickel and dimed now for every little service. I have some news to share on the next show which will come from the Blubrry studio in Columbus, Ohio.
Show Notes:
- New iPhone rumors
- Sesame Street invades Game of Thrones
- Blackberry Messenger shuts down in May
- White House won’t share data
- This $2,799 game emulator
- Cygnus Spacecraft heads to Space Station
- Apple is making it easier to recycle iPhones
- YouTube to launch on Fire TV
- Uber adds new safety alerts
- HBO isn’t happy
- Netflix will invest $100 million dollars
- Amazon Music with Alexa
- Second NASA Astronaut to spend nearly a year in space
- Netflix Vs. Hulu
- Facebook bans 12 “dangerous” groups
- US facial recognition in airports
- Here’s how to fix Apple’s butterfly keyboard…buy a PC
- Best Easter Movies
- An alien meteor may have been burned up
- Facebook uploaded 1.5 million email contacts without consent
- Huawei thanks the US for raising 5G awareness
- T-Mobile Money
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More