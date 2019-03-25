Apple News Day #1355

Apple News dominated the tech sector today, it seems everyone has figured out to not even try to make any announcements when Apple is having a big event. We had to dig to get you a full stack of news today. Some of the topics covered are not linked below but the meat of today’s shot is. I have some callout to some of our Ohana during the podcast today lots to talk about and lots to contemplate as the big transition is forthcoming.

Your support of this show is critical, become a Geek News Central Insider Today!

See all my health supplement recommendations. Get an Amazon Business Account today.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Pickup Ohana Gear.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: